Fire displaces 138 residents

Today 138 residents had to be evacuated from The Fellowship Center, a senior living complex, in Mattoon. The Matttoon Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at The Fellowship Center at 1:50 P.M. on Saturday. Smoke and Fire were visible inside an apartment: fire crews then entered the complex and extinguished the fire immediately. Fire and smoke damage was reported throughout the apartment with smoke having risen all the way through the third floor of the complex. One individual was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln while six others were treated and released at the scene. The Mattoon Fire department gave final clearance at 4:42 P.M.