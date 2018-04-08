Blaze on 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York kills 1

Blaze on 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York kills 1Posted:
Fire displaces 138 residents
Multiple residents had to be evacuated from The Fellowship Center, a senior living complex, in Mattoon. T
District pledges changes after creationist event
The event drew concern from parents, watchdog group.
Rockford party bus shooting leaves three dead
A adult themed bus trip in Rockford came to an abrupt stop after shots were fired on the bus.
Two soldiers killed in helicopter crash
A solemn day has fallen upon Fort Campbell. On Saturday, an AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed in a training area at the sprawling army post that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
Rodney Davis shocks Edinburg Jr. High students
EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Since the Parkland shooting, gun violence has been a pressing issue at schools across America.
Mom of 11 kids arrested for 12th DUI after fueling car with kerosene
RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is facing her 12th DUI arrest after police said they caught her putting kerosene in her car's fuel tank instead of gasoline.
5 white pelicans shot dead
NEWTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police need your help to learn who killed five white pelicans.
14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) — Fourteen people were killed and 14 others injured when a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in western Canada, authorities said Saturday.
Boy George and Culture Club, other pop groups to kick off state fair concert series
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Illinois State Fair concert series will feature iconic 80's pop groups.
Champaign welcomes newest fire engine
Those on hand wiped down the engine and pushed it indoors.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Rodney Davis shocks Edinburg Jr. High students
Bicentennial kickoff celebration
Champaign welcomes newest fire engine
Bus crash kills 15
Prized recruits, former players add spice to Illini spring scrimmage
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Owner of the Quick Stop in Decatur speaks out
Armed, dangerous suspect last seen in Macon County
Sheriff involved in Halloween car chase, crash
