Bloomington Police Department on the hunt for credit card thieves

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department has released a video of three suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries and use of stolen credit cards.

The stolen cards were taken during a vehicle burglary in southeast Bloomington.

The suspects are two white males in their 20s.

If you can identify the suspect or have information related to this crime: contact Officer Karstens at 309-820-8888

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soaSymbVZCg&feature=youtu.be