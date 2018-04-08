Top JUCO point guard commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- Andres Feliz apparently liked what he saw during his visit to the University of Illinois this weekend.

The top junior college point guard in the country committed to the Illini Sunday - he announced on his Instagram account. Feliz averaged 20 points per game last season for Northwest Florida State. He also became the program's all-time assists leader.

Feliz joins a 2018 Illini recruiting class that also includes Ayo Dosunmu, Tevian Jones, Alan Griffin, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and Samba Kane.