Lighting it up purple for autism awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses around central Illinois are going purple to show their support for autism awareness.



The Autism Program of Illinois Service Network is asking the community to participate in their program to shine a light on autism awareness. Individuals are asked to replace one bulb in their resident or business with a special purple bulb.

Participants are asked to take a picture and use the hashtag #LIGHTITUPPURPLE

The bulb is being supplied for free while supplies last.

Listed below is the contact for more information

If you are interested in participating, please sign up using one of the methods below - If you need a bulb delivery, please leave your address.

Online: www.tap-illinois.org/light-it-up-purple/

Call: (217) 585.5178

Email: jbilbrey@hope.us