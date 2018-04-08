New legislation seeks to allow optometrists to perform low-risk procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A proposal put forth by the Department of Financial and Professional Regulations seeks to allow optometrists to perform “low-risk” optometric procedures.

This legislature has brought opposition from the Illinois Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, saying the 32 hours of training proposed by the bill is inadequate.

Optometrists begin practicing after obtaining bachelor degrees and and attending four years of optometry school. Ophthalmologists are required to go through four years of residency and four years of medical school after obtaining bachelor degrees.

More input is expected from the Legislature's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules within a few months.



