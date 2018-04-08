Chemical attack kills 40 in Syria

Douma, Syria. (WAND) - A suspected poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of douma, near the Syrian capital, has allegedly killed at least 40 people.

According to Syrian activists, rescuers and medics, the alleged attack occurred late yesterday after a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces....after the collapse of a truce.

Reports could not be independently verified and the allegations were denied by the Syrian government.

Syria denies ever using chemical weapons during the seven-year civil war, and said it eliminated its chemical arsenal under a 2013 agreement brokered by the U-S and Russia.

Human rights groups and United Nations officials say the tactic amounts to forced displacement, a war crime. The U.N. Security Council has an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the attack.

