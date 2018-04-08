Illinois Department of Transportation announces road closure for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced nighttime lane closure for Interstate 55 from Southwind Road to Stevenson Drive beginning Monday, April 9 through the fall.

The IDOT says to expect one lane to be closed from 7 P.M. until 6 A.M. Mondays through Thursday and 9 P.M. to 8 A.M. Fridays through Sundays. All lanes of travel will be open during peak travel times. The project includes patching, milling and paving I-55, I-72, II-55 Business and the ramps at Stevenson Drive and the I-55/I-72 interchange.