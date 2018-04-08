Yoga4Cats is tackling their biggest project yet

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - OPERATION HELP MEOWT! Has launched in Decatur. Yoga4Cats has partnered with the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County and the Animal Protective League for this project. Yoga4Cats is working to reduce the feral cat population in Decatur. Recently a site has been located with over 70 feral cats. Now, OPERATION HELP MEOWT is attempting to raise $2,500 to spay and neuter the rescued cats.

From the Yoga4cats facebook page:

“Have you ever heard of the vacuum effect? This is what occurs when cats are removed from a colony, but a food source remains. The vacuum effect is why catch and kill is not an effective measure to control feral cat populations. On the other end of the spectrum, well-intended people can make this same mistake by bringing cats indoors. New cats will continue to inhabit the colony, and without spay and neuter, population control is impossible.”

To contribute funds to this project, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/yoga4cats

Or donate directly at

www.Paypal.me/yoga4cats

Checks by mail are also accepted at

P.O. Box 712 Decatur, IL 62525-0712