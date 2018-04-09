Board to hold public hearing on Champaign charter school proposal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Unit 4 school board will be holding a public hearing to discuss a proposed charter school in Champaign.

The board is tentatively planning on holding the hearing on April 9.

North Champaign Academy submitted their application on Feb. 26.

The school would be at 1400 W. Anthony Dr. It would target low-income students in Champaign. The district would provide the majority of the funding.

The school board will make a determination about the charter school within 30 days of the public hearing.