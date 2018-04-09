SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will have nighttime lane closures on Interstate 55 from Southwind Rd. to Stevenson Dr.

The closures will start April 9 and go through the fall.

One lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. It will be closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

All lanes will be open during times of peak travel.

Crews will be patching and paving I-55/I-72/I-55 Business and the ramps at Stevenson Dr. and the I-55/I-72 interchange.