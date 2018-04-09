Warmer, not as wet for second week of April

(WAND) - The second week of April is looking warmer and not as wet for farmers looking to start the planting process early.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says by the end of the work week, high temperatures will climb into the 70s for the first time in 2018. Along with that will come several days of dry weather and sunshine.

According to WAND Ag Expert David Brown, planters will be prepared and there's a possibility of seeing someone somewhere get rolling next weekend. He says looking at the forecast out beyond next weekend will tell the story if farmers start rolling. Brown tells us the earliest he has ever planted was April 10 with a few others starting earlier in years past.

Del Rosso says rain returns to the forecast Friday night into Saturday with 0.50" to 1.00" looking likely. Brown says that could slow operations down a few days since soils are moist and it won’t take much rain to get conditions not ideal.