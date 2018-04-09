Veterans groups make speakers available to share their missions

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission and Help 4 Heroes Fund is making speakers available to come share their missions with area businesses and organizations.

You can schedule a speaker to come by emailing Help4heroesmc@yahoo.com or by calling (217) 853-0010.

Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission offers a variety of services to veterans. Help 4 Heroes Fund gives bus passes, help with buying continuing education school books, emergency food cards, dentures and more.