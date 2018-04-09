Millikin and Decatur hosting Civic Discourse Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University and the Decatur community will host Civic Discourse Week April 9 through April 13.

The goal is to have conversations about civic duties in 2018 America.

There will be speakers, community fairs, and public discussions.

Monday night at 7, Millikin University will host A.D. Carson. Carson is a Decatur native. After graduating from Millikin, he got his Ph.D. from Clemson University. He completed a 34-song album called "Owning My Masters: the Rhetoric of Rhymes & Revolutions."

He uses artistry to raise awareness of politics. He currently teaches at the University of Virginia.