HSHS St. Mary's recognizes National Donate Life Month

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's is holding a flag raising and prayer service to recognize National Donate Life Month.

National Donate Life Month brings awareness to organ and tissue donation.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. April 9 at the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital East Flag Pole.

Attendees will pray over and bless the Donate Life flag with holy water.