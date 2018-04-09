Volunteers make bookmarks to encourage kids to read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Central Illinois has partnered with the University of Illinois Springfield, Springfield Southeast High School Key Club, Wells Fargo Home Lending, Illinois National Bank, and U.S. Bank to provide handmade bookmarks to Springfield Public Schools.

Children through fifth grade will receive bookmarks.

More than 200 volunteers spent more than 388 hours making monster-themed bookmarks to encourage students to read.

Volunteers were on hand Monday morning to welcome students back from Spring Break and distribute bookmarks.

This is part of the united Way's commitment to partnering with schools throughout Sangamon and Menard counties.