Fourth wettest February/March on record

(WAND) - This has been the fourth wettest February and March on record for the state of Illinois.

State climatologists said the statewide average precipitation for the last two months was 8.69 inches.

The wettest February and March on record was in 1898. They saw 8.96 inches.

April has been very wet as well with areas like Coles County recently seeing widespread flooding and snow falling overnight in many areas.

