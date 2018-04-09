Danville school district to get $2.1 million in new funding

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville School District is receiving more than $2.1 million in new funding through the education funding overhaul passed by the Senate last year.

Under the school funding reform plan, schools continue to receive the same assistance from the state that they previously had. But the new formula does allow more assistance to school districts deemed most in need.

Distribution of the funds will be based on enrollment numbers, student learning needs, and local resources that are available.