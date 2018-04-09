Proposed divorce law changes could impact parenting time

(WAND) - Proposed divorce law changes in Illinois could throw out the existing system of parenting time.

Several states are considering laws that move from one-parent guardianship to a system of co-parenting with more flexibility.

Supporters of the change say it allows both parents to be apart of the children's lives.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford is sponsoring a bill that changes divorce law to push for equal parenting time.

The bill is set for a hearing this week.

Ford said existing state laws favor one parent over the other.

Opponents of the changes include members of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence who said it should be up to the parents or the the courts to determine what is in the best interest of the child. Some said it also takes away protections against a controlling or abusive spouse.