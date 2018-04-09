4 women wanted for stealing $3,000 worth of goods from Kohl's

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four women are wanted for stealing merchandise from Kohl's, and if you know who they are, you could be entitled to a reward.

Police are investigating after they said Kohl's at 109 Convenience Center Rd. in Champaign was robbed on March 29 around 9 p.m.

The women left in a white, late model Ford sport utility vehicle.

If you have any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.