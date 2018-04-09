Olympians to visit Champaign mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Regional Speedskating is hosting two 2018 Olympians Monday.

Jonathan Garcia (1000 meters and team pursuit) and Jerica Tandiman (1000 meters) will be at the Market Place Mall food court from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Both children and adults are encouraged to attend.

The Olympians will be available to answer questions and sign autographs.