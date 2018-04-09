18-year-old college student, Peoria man killed in off-campus party shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old Bradley University student from Chicago and a Peoria man were killed in a shooting at an off-campus party.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood pronounced pre-med student Nasjay R. Murry and 22-year-old Anthony Polnitz dead early Sunday. Officials say another Bradley student who was wounded in the incident was treated and released from a hospital. Police say no one has been arrested in connection with the shootings and they are investigating.

Police say officers responded to a home early Sunday and saw a large group of people running from the residence. Officers found Murry and Polnitz when they checked the home.

Bradley University officials say counselors are available if students need assistance. They say campus flags will fly at half-staff in Murry's honor for three days.