Mattoon man charged with burglary, trespassing

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man has been arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing.

28-year-old Tyler Orr was arrested April 6 in the 1100 block of Lakeland Blvd.

Police said he trespassed at Jake's Storage in the 1100 block of S. 19th St. and stole items from a storage bin.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.