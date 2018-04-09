Danville gas station robbed twice in less than a week

Danville gas station robbed twice in less than a weekPosted:
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four women are wanted for stealing merchandise from Kohl's, and if you know who they are, you could be entitled to a reward.
A crash on I-57 at Mattoon left one driver trapped in their car.
Proposed divorce law changes could impact parenting time
(WAND) - Proposed divorce law changes in Illinois could throw out the existing system of parenting time.
18-year-old college student, Peoria man killed in off-campus party shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old Bradley University student from Chicago and a Peoria man were killed in a shooting at an off-campus party.
Armed man injures 4 in Indianapolis
An individual in Indianapolis is in police custody after stabbing 3 people.
Bloomington Police Department on the hunt for credit card thieves
The Bloomington Police Department has released a video of three suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries and use of stolen credit cards.
Accused Fed impersonator speaks in court docs
He maintains he was working for the government and asks for charges against locals.
Rockford party bus shooting leaves three dead
A adult themed bus trip in Rockford came to an abrupt stop after shots were fired on the bus.
District pledges changes after creationist event
The event drew concern from parents, watchdog group.
Illinois Department of Transportation announces road closure for repairs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced nighttime lane closure for Interstate 55 from Southwind Road to Stevenson Drive beginning Monday, April 9 through the fall.
Sunday Evening Forecast
New legislation seeks to allow optometrists to perform low-risk procedures
Cerro Gordo school groundbreaking
Chemical attack kills 40 in Syria
Rodney Davis shocks Edinburg Jr. High students
Armed, dangerous suspect last seen in Macon County
Champaign welcomes newest fire engine
Man and woman being sought by police for "incident" at Rural King
1949 fire survivor weathers major storm in rural Effingham
