Danville gas station robbed twice in less than a week

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are searching for armed robbers who held up a gas station.

Officers were called to the Phillips 66 gas station in the 600 block of S. Bowman Ave. around 11:30 p.m. April 8.

The employee told them three men dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks showed handguns and demanded money.

One of the suspects pepper sprayed the employee. They fled on foot.

Police said the description of the suspects in this robbery are similar to several other armed robberies in the area, including one at the same gas station on April 2 and one at a Burger King on April 4.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.