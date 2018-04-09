Crash with serious injuries on I-57 in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A crash on I-57 at Mattoon left one driver trapped in his car, according to Mattoon firefighters.

Illinois State Police say a semi broke down and parked in the left lane on I-57 southbound at milepost 189 south of the Route 16 entrance ramp. The driver turned on hazard lights and put out emergency triangles. A 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by a Harvey man was heading southbound as well, hit the back of the semi, rolled over and came to rest on the right shoulder.

Firefighters removed and treated the driver of the Corolla. Crews then loaded the driver into a helicopter to be taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana. State police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver and passenger of the semi were not treated, although police ticketed the driver for Improper Stopping on the Roadway.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District also responded to the scene. Police said all involved were wearing seatbelts.