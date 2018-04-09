Museum to show off 19th century Illinois dress shirt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A dress shirt dating back to the 19th century will soon be on display at the Illinois State Museum.

The high-collared shirt, worn by Springfield native Zimri Enos on June 10, 1846 for his wedding, fastens to the throat and has ruffles made of linen, along with triangular gussets under the sleeves to allow for better movement. It has Zimri’s initials embroidered on it.

The O.M. Hatch family descended from those with the Enos name and had the shirt after it passed down for several generations. Salome Enos, Zimri’s mother, made the shirt. She is believed to be a “founding mother” of Springfield because she and her husband were one of the first families to move into the area.

The state museum says shirts like this one are rare, because most of them were cut up or turned into rags at some point after the 19th century.

ISM plans to show the shirt as part of a selection of artifacts called “Illinois Bicentennial and Beyond: The Illinois Legacy Collection”, which will open on June 30.