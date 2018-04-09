Woman who embezzled thousands gets 3 year sentence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A Clinton woman who investigators say embezzled more than $400,000 has been sentenced to three years in Federal prison.

In October 2015, Federal prosecutors indicted Veronica Luster after they said she used unauthorized business checks from Clinton Internal Medicine Services, where she worked, to pay personal credit card debts and make luxury purchases.

Eventually, Luster pleaded guilty to nine of the twelve counts against her.

In addition to three years in prison, the federal judge also ordered her to pay $370,432.93 in restitution. She is now out on bond awaiting orders to report to prison, according to a spokesperson for federal prosecutors.