Zuckerberg to testify about data breach

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Facebook CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of congress Tuesday and Wednesday.

The social media site is trying to earn back trust after a massive data hack.

On Monday, the company began notifying the 87 million users whose data may have been compromised by Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm associated with the Trump campaign.

Even if your data wasn't taken, Facebook says you will still receive a notification in your news feed. That link will allow users to directly see which outside apps are connected with their Facebook profile.

"My biggest worry is that the privacy issue, and what I call the propaganda issue, are both too big for Facebook to fix," John Kennedy, a republican senator from Louisiana, says. "And that's the frightening part."

Zuckerberg has a seven page statement prepared for his testimony.