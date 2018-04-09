Centennial leader promoted to principal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A promotion has moved a Champaign education to the principal’s office.

Charles Neitzel is moving from associate principal to principal at Centennial High School. He served in the associate role starting in 2012, and before that worked as assistant principal from 2009 to 2012. He was Centennial’s dean of students from 2008 to 2009.

Neitzel says he’s excited for the opportunity in a bigger job.

“I have served Centennial High School for many years and I look forward to continuing to support our exceptional staff and students in this new leadership role,” he said.

Neitzel earned a bachelor’s degree in English education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Illinois University. He has a master’s degree in educational administration from Eastern Illinois University.