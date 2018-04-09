Logan County wind farm expected to open in 2018

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A wind farm expected to open in Logan County will sell energy to two corporations.

Enel says it is building the HillTopper farm in the county as part of a partnership with Bloomberg LP and General Motors. It carries a $325 million cost.

Construction began on the wind farm in the last several weeks. Enel says it expects to generate 570 gigawatt hours every year. Enel believes it will create 300 construction jobs and up to 10 permanent jobs.

“Through these agreements our customers gain access to affordable clean energy that supports their renewable goals, while also meeting their business objectives, and in return Enel is able to maintain long-term revenue certainty," said Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power.

Press materials from Enel do not say where in Logan County the wind farm will be placed.

“The announcement of the HillTopper Wind Project signals that Illinois is a great place to invest in renewable energy,” said Illinois State Senator Bill Brady (R). "We are excited that Enel chose Logan County to make a $325 million capital investment and hope that this is the beginning of a long-term relationship with Illinois.”

Enel says GM will use HillTopper’s power to power its manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Indiana. Bloomberg has a goal of reaching 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.

The farm is expected to open by the end of 2018.