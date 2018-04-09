Naked jogger draws attention in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WAND) – Rush hour travelers couldn’t help but notice a naked man jogging around Baltimore on Monday morning.

The Baltimore Sun reports the man didn’t even have shoes on when he moved past a hospital and courthouse in the city. Witnesses did not think he was lost or confused in any way.

Police responded to the scene after several people called the man in to 911, but he seemed to have disappeared. He avoided an indecent exposure charge.

The temperature was 40 degrees at the time.

Attorney Nicholas Panteleakis told the newspaper he stopped at a traffic light only 10 feet away from the man.