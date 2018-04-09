Naked jogger draws attention in Maryland

Naked jogger draws attention in MarylandPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four women are wanted for stealing merchandise from Kohl's, and if you know who they are, you could be entitled to a reward.
-
A crash on I-57 at Mattoon left one driver trapped in their car.
-
Proposed divorce law changes could impact parenting time
(WAND) - Proposed divorce law changes in Illinois could throw out the existing system of parenting time.
-
18-year-old college student, Peoria man killed in off-campus party shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old Bradley University student from Chicago and a Peoria man were killed in a shooting at an off-campus party.
-
Woman who embezzled thousands gets 3 year sentence
She was also ordered to pay restitution.
-
3 people now dead from synthetic drug use
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A third person in Illinois has died from exposure to drugs called synthetic cannabinoids.
-
Accused Fed impersonator speaks in court docs
He maintains he was working for the government and asks for charges against locals.
-
Armed man injures 4 in Indianapolis
An individual in Indianapolis is in police custody after stabbing 3 people.
-
Bloomington Police Department on the hunt for credit card thieves
The Bloomington Police Department has released a video of three suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries and use of stolen credit cards.
-
District pledges changes after creationist event
The event drew concern from parents, watchdog group.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
4 women wanted for stealing $3,000 worth of goods from Kohl's
-
Crash with serious injuries on I-57 in Mattoon
-
Proposed divorce law changes could impact parenting time
-
-
18-year-old college student, Peoria man killed in off-campus party shooting
-
Child chooses to give, not receive on birthday
-
Sunday Evening Forecast
-
3 people now dead from synthetic drug use
New legislation seeks to allow optometrists to perform low-risk procedures
-
Armed, dangerous suspect last seen in Macon County
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-