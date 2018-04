It was a big recruiting weekend for the Fighting Illini men's basketball team.

Brad Underwood and company secured the services of the top JUCO point guard in the country - Andres Feliz.

Mark Tupper of the Herald & Review joins Noah Newman in studio to discuss the big news. Also, Mark explains why the coaching staff might not be done recruiting for the class of 2018.

Click the video above for the latest edition of Tupper's Take!