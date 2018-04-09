Police: Man chased woman with drill, then hit officer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of threatening a woman with a drill.

Police say John McCabe, 75, was fighting with a roommate as he held a drill in his hand. They say he threatened to “drill through her body” at one point during the fight.

Sworn statements say McCabe chased the woman out of the house while holding the drill.

Police say McCabe tried to resist arrest by pulling his arms away, then twisted around and hit an officer in the chest with his elbow.

McCabe faces charges for aggravated battery to an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer. He is in custody in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at $1,000.