Feedback wanted on use of Volkswagen settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – April 20th will be the deadline for taxpayers to comment on how Illinois plans to use the $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Law.

The planned settlement is explained on the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

The proposed plan includes removing dirty diesel engines with electric and alternative-fuel engines.

Comments on the settlement draft can be made through email.

The U.S. EPA and Volkswagen reached a number of settlements resolving U.S. complaints. The complaint alleged Volkswagen of selling almost 600,000 diesel-engine automobiles from 2009 to 2016 with computer software that cheated federal emissions tests.