Police: Woman set building on fire to get back at landlord

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield woman is facing arson charges after police said she set a building on fire.

38-year-old Robin Rene Curtis is charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated arson.

Police said she previously lived at the building in the 900 block of North Fourth Street and was upset with the landlord.

A neighbor told officers they saw Curtis break a window at the vacant residence late Saturday morning.

A report said officers saw Curtis lighting paper on fire and dropping it into the building.

A fire was started in the kitchen, but put out by the fire department in about 15 minutes.