Hoopeston acting police chief takes position on permanently

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The acting police chief of Hoopeston will take the position on permanently after the former chief passed away from cancer.

Chief Jim DeWitt succeeds former chief Mark Drollinger, who died on July 6.

DeWitt has been the acting chief since that time.

He was chosen following a nationwide search. There were more than 40 applicants and five finalists.

DeWitt is a 28-year law enforcement veteran and also board president for Prairie Green Church of Christ.

He will oversee a staff of seven sworn officers, four full-time dispatchers, and two contracted dispatchers.