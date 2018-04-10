Jersey Mike's raises $6 million for charity during Month of Giving

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's raised more than $6 million for charities nationwide during the 8th annual Month of Giving.

In Springfield, $2,827 was raised for the Central Illinois Foodbank.

The campaign culminated on March 28, the Day of Giving, when 1,360 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales to more than 170 charities.

During the month of March, customers were invited to make a donation to a local charity partner.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $28 million for charities and donated more than 2 million sub sandwiches to help different causes.