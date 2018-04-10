Circus Convention headed to Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – An annual circus convention will be held in an Illinois community.

“The Trapeze Capitol of the World” is expecting around 100 people to attend the Circus Fans Association of America’s convention in Normal.

The event begins April 18 and coincides with the 89th anniversary of Illinois State University’s Gamma Phi Circus, which also happens to be the country’s oldest collegiate circus.

The association hopes to generate interest in the circus and preserve it as an artform.

Circus related collections can be seen at ISU’s Milner Library.