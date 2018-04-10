Decatur Park District holds annual plant sales

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District's Schaub Floral Display Center is holding their annual plant sales at the end of this month.

The sales will be April 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plants for purchase will include annuals, perennials, succulents, and tropical plants.

The fundraiser benefits the district's Horticulture Department which plants flower beds in parks around the community.

The Schaub Floral Display Center is located at 3415 E. Lost Bridge Road.