Police searching for counterfeiting suspect

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police need help finding a suspect that tried to us a counterfeit $100 at Casey's General Store.

Police say the incident happened on March 15 at the store located at 1101 South Banker.

The man who used the money is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s. He had sandy blond hair and was wearing a flannel shirt. A vehicle description was not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham Police Department's Criminal Investigations at 217-342-5321. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 217-347-6583.