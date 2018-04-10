41 packages of suspected fake weed found during traffic stop

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police seized 41 packages of suspected synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop in Taylorville.

Fake weed often called K2, Spice, and other names has caused severe bleeding in many and even led to the deaths of three people in Illinois.

33-year-old Jaclyn Harris of Taylorville was arrested on an outstanding Christian County warrant. She was the driver.

53-year-old Bobby Smith, the passenger, was released pending investigation.

Both Harris and Smith face charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

The suspected fake weed will be analyzed by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.