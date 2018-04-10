April is National Donate Life Month

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Donate Life America declared April as "National Donate Life Month" to encourage Americans to register as an organ donor.

On Tuesday, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital held their National Donate Life Month Donor Drive. At the event they hope people will sign up as an organ and tissue donor in the main lobby of the hospital. The event started at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

Representatives from St. Mary's were on hand to help people learn more about being a donor and what it means.

For more information on how you can become a donor, click here.