2 teens missing in Tazewell County

PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) - The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing teenagers.

Carson Huber, 16, and Isabella Lasley, 13, disappeared early on April 9 and are reported to be together. They are possibly driving around a 2005 silver Ford van.

Lasley was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black leggings. She is 5'6" and 185 pounds. Huber is 6'5" and weighs 330 pounds.

If you have any information on their locations, call the sheriff's office at 309-346-4141.