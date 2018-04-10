Developer bans dog breeds from neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAND) – A Kentucky community has decided to ban certain breeds of dogs.

Neighbors in a Lexington community operated by developer Anderson Communities were shocked to discovered that deed restrictions had changed, preventing german shepherds, pit bulls, huskies, great danes and other breeds from living there. They received a letter in the mail explaining the change.

Dogs already in the neighborhood were grandfathered in. People in the area were still upset, however, because the homeowner’s association agreed to the change. One member of the board, Carrie Somerville, says only the president and vice president of the HOA knew the ban was coming.

Somerville plans to stay on the board and fight against the measure, even though the dog ban led to three members resigning. She says it will be hard to sell people on joining the community with certain types of dogs not allowed.

WLEX reporter Tiffany Jackson reached out to Anderson Communities and HOA leaders for comment and did not immediately hear back.