Company's gift to help school make improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A retail company gave a five-figure donation to a Springfield school this week.

Burlington Stores announced a $10,000 gift to Sandburg Elementary School in celebration of a new store in the Springfield area. The company gave the check to the school Tuesday afternoon as part of a planned presentation.

Sandburg leaders say the money will be used for supplies across school classrooms.

“On behalf of Sandburg Elementary School, I would like to thank Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org for adopting our entire school,” said SES Principal Keith Kincaid. “Our teachers look forward to using the funds to enhance learning in our school and in their classrooms. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

Burlington says it partners with AdoptAClassroom.org each time it opens a new store or relocates one to a market.