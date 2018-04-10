ALAH students learn about drug dangers

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND)- Four parents of people who died by opioid overdose spoke to high school students Tuesday about the dangers of drug abuse.

One of the parents, Connie Gyorr, whose daughter Marisa died of an overdose of fentanyl mixed with cocaine, told students about the Illinois Good Samaritan Law. The law protects people who seek medical help for themselves or others in cases of overdose.

Speaking before the presentation, Gyorr said families need to speak frankly with their children about drugs.

“It's really important for the parents to let the kids know that it's okay to come to me if you're in trouble, because we can get you help,” Gyorr said. “They need help, because it's a disease. They don't want to be a heroin addict."