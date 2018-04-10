Manhunt ends in seizure of meth, mushrooms from suspect

BENTON, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man faces drug charges after leading police on a chase.

West Frankfort officers say they stopped a car driven by Philip Joshu, 37, and collected his driving paperwork. They say Joshu, who is from Decatur, was not listed on rental papers for his car.

Police say the officer who stopped him was walking back to his squad car when he noticed Joshu shifting around in his car in a strange way. The officer came back to the car and found Joshu loading a pistol.

Police say Joshu sped off at about 9:30 p.m. on April 5, leading police to railroad tracks in Benton, where he stopped and ran into the woods. Officers arrested him the following morning at around 8 a.m.

Police say Joshu had two pounds of methamphetamine ice, $2,000 in cash and mushrooms on him at the time of his arrest. He’s facing nine charges, including one for meth delivery and another for possession of a firearm. Two of his charges are listed as Class X felonies.

Joshu is in the Franklin County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 11.