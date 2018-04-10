Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Illinois man attacked another and caused a serious injury.

Officers say Brent Kinchen, 52, “violently” shoved a man after 10 p.m. on April 5 and outside of Captain’s Place Bar in Decatur. The shove called the man to hit his head on the floor.

Police say the victim had a skull fracture and brain bleed on the right side of his head. He went to Decatur Memorial Hospital and then St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Kinchen is facing an aggravated battery charge. His bond is set at $75,000.

He is in custody in the Macon County Jail.