Decatur's Wulf wins national award, state championship

VIDEO: For an extended interview, visit Gordon Voit - WAND on Facebook. It includes comments from Chauncey on how his relationship with his mother Crystal Wulf has propelled him to the top.



DECATUR -- It's almost easy to lose track of Chauncey Wulf's accolades as they come streaming in.



Within a matter of weeks, the Eisenhower senior won a state championship with the Peoria Wildcats, was named national player of the week by Nike and carried a No. 8 national ranking into the national tournament which is this weekend in Louisville.



The bruises, cuts and callouses on his hands are the same as two years ago, when WAND first told the story of how he lost the use of his legs in a childhood car accident. But the 2018 Chauncey Wulf couldn't be more different than he was two summers ago.



His wingspan has grown to 6-foot-8. His upper body looks more like a Big Ten football player's than a high school senior. Then there's his training regimen, which includes doing sets of pull ups with his chair (roughly 50 pounds of metal) still strapped to his legs.



Chauncey and his family have set up an online store for merchandise, with the proceeds going to support him as he travels the country to play.



The slogan? "My ability is stronger than my disability."