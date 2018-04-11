Guske signs with Illinois College thanks to support from team

Guske signs with Illinois College thanks to support from teamPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Illinois man attacked another and caused a serious injury.
-
Manhunt ends in seizure of meth, mushrooms from suspect
BENTON, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man faces drug charges after leading police on a chase.
-
DPS votes to approve layoffs of teaching assistants
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A unanimous vote means several dozen teaching assistants will lose their jobs.
-
Animal Control euthanizes puppies; family left heartbroken
SADORUS, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man was shocked to discover puppies he hoped would find homes instead died.
-
State Farm selling headquarters building in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - State Farm says the insurance company plans on selling its 89-year-old original headquarters building in downtown Bloomington.
-
41 packages of suspected fake weed found during traffic stop
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police seized 41 packages of suspected synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop in Taylorville.
-
Police: Man chased woman with drill, then hit officer
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of threatening a woman with a drill.
-
Police: Woman set building on fire to get back at landlord
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield woman is facing arson charges after police said she set a building on fire.
-
Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police need help finding a suspect that tried to us a counterfeit $100 at Casey's General Store.
-
Decatur's Wulf wins national award, state championship
DECATUR -- It's almost easy to lose track of Chauncey Wulf's accolades as they come streaming in. Within a matter of weeks, the Eisenhower senior won a state championship with the Peoria Wildcats, was named national player of the week by Nike and carried a No. 8 national ranking into the national tournament which is this weekend in Louisville. The bruises, cuts and callouses on his hands are the same as two years ago, when WAND first told the story of how he lost the use of his legs...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
-
Manhunt ends in seizure of meth, mushrooms from suspect
-
41 packages of suspected fake weed found during traffic stop
-
DPS votes to approve layoffs of teaching assistants
-
Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
-
Evening Forecast
-
4 women wanted for stealing $3,000 worth of goods from Kohl's
-
Police: Woman set building on fire to get back at landlord
-
Police: Coach sent Snapchat messages to student
-
3 people now dead from synthetic drug use
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-