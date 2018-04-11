Guske signs with Illinois College thanks to support from team

VIDEO: To hear from Garrett Guske and head coach Craig Bundy, visit Gordon Voit - WAND Sports on Facebook!



LSA's Garrett Guske developed a reputation in the Little Okaw Valley Conference in football and basketball for his explosive athleticism. But learning those on-field skills is second in Guske's ascent to the college ranks, with first being the help he got from his teammates and coaches in overcoming obstacles. On Tuesday he signed his letter of intent to play football for Illinois College.

Via an LSA release: “Garrett became an impact player for us this year, especially towards the end of our season and in our playoff game," head coach Craig Bundy said. "He has good size, great strength, and is very explosive. With discipline and persistence, he will have a great college career. Lion Nation is very proud of him.”

6-foot, 190 pounds

24 receptions, 394 yards, 4 touchdowns this season

2017 All-LOVC Honorable Mention